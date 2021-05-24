Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMSI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a PE ratio of -168.28 and a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.