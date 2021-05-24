SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

