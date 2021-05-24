Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $42.09 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.5% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 91,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

