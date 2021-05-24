Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $593,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

