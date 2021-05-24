Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $593,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit