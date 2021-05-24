Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $191.90. 24,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

