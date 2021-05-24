Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 6,616 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,546. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.86 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

