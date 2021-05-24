Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.15 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,276.29 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $721.61 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,675. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

