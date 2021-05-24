Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,491 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after buying an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

