Status Price Reaches $0.0953 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $330.76 million and approximately $33.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.01005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.34 or 0.10233048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

