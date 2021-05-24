Stellantis (STLA) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Stellantis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellantis
|$99.00 billion
|$33.13 million
|13.74
|Stellantis Competitors
|$50.98 billion
|$1.82 billion
|38.44
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stellantis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellantis
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
|Stellantis Competitors
|911
|2276
|2577
|147
|2.33
Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellantis
|0.25%
|8.03%
|2.09%
|Stellantis Competitors
|-412.63%
|0.88%
|-1.16%
Summary
Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.
