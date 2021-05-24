Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.30% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after buying an additional 82,097 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,754. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

