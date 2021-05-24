Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,362. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

