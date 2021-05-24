Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 673,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,074. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19.

