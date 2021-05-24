Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 38,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.68 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,367. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

