Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.60 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $69,980,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.