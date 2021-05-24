Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,106 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $48.82 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

