SureRemit (RMT) Hits Market Cap of $3.90 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $30,856.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00377218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00193124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.59 or 0.00924956 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.