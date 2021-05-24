Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Suretly has a total market cap of $50,181.72 and $2,248.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00978164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.21 or 0.10168908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.