SushiSwap Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.87 or 0.00031286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $1.29 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00066338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00995849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.37 or 0.10573766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00085486 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 221,230,407 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.