Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $80.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

