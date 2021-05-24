Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit