SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $233,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $577.03. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $185.89 and a 12-month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

