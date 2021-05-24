Swipe (SXP) Price Down 45.6% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00005481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $190.83 million and $293.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00972992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10098216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00084663 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

