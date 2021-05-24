Swiss National Bank Acquires 47,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $308,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.