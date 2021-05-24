Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $184,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

