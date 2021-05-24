Swiss National Bank Has $197.09 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of KLA worth $197,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in KLA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $310.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.81 and its 200 day moving average is $291.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

