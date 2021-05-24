Swiss National Bank Has $283.50 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of CSX worth $283,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX opened at $98.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.