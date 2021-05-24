Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €108.10 ($127.18) and last traded at €108.00 ($127.06). Approximately 217,192 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €107.25 ($126.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

