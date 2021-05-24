Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,929. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

