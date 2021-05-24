Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,917. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit