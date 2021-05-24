Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,917. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

