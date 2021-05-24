Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

