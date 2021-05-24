Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $227.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

