Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

