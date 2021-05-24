Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:THNPF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

