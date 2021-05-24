Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.52

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 4202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

TGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

