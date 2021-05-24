Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telefónica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Telefónica by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

