Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.58

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.