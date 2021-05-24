Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $600.35. The company had a trading volume of 804,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,033,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.70. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $578.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

