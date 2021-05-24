Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.23 Million Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,944 shares of company stock worth $4,571,522. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

