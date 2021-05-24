Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.31 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 248,325 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SM Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $20.35.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

