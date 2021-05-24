Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.33 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 76.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 991.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.