The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

BKGFY stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 2,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

