The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $206.00 at Argus

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Argus from $230.00 to $206.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth $985,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 70.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

