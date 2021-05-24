The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

