The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,300,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter.

GDV stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

