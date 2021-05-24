The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock remained flat at $$5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 33,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,036. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.