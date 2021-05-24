The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.0% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

