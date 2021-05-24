The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

IPG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. 163,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

