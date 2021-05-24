The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $49,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

