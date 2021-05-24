The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $59,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $163.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

