The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 527,268 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 527,268 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $75,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $94.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

